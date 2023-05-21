Clamour grows for development of urban spaces, tourist attractions in Madurai

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite Madurai being one of the major cities in the state, the lack of adequate urban spaces here has always been a hindrance to the tourism prospects in the region. Of the 38 spots in the district listed by the tourism department, 80% are temples. For a long time now, the public and tourists have been demanding the creation of more urban spaces in the city for people to spend their leisure time.



As per data collected from the tourism department, a total of 18,11,686 tourists, including 2,630 foreign nationals, arrived in the city in April this year. This is around 5% higher than the footfall for the same period last year. Apart from Meenakshi temple, Kallalagar temple, shrines, and other places of worship, the 38 listed tourism spots include Rajaji Park, Eco park, Vandiyur tank, Kutlaampatti Falls (presently closed for renovation), and two dams.



Naveen, an activist from the city, said since there are only a few urban spaces like parks in Madurai, these spaces are always overcrowded. "Urgent intervention is needed to increase the number of such recreational areas in all zones of the city. More such spaces will also be a shot in the arm for the tourism and trade sectors as tourist footfall will surge. At present, tourists visit Madurai only for the temples, and for recreational activities, they move to neighbouring districts," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, "We are planning to build three more parks. The sites are yet to be finalised by the corporation council. Moreover, two water bodies are being restored in Zone 1 with assistance from the Dhan Foundation. We are carrying out fencing work at 25 locations, and works for 17 other projects are underway. With the support of the forest department, we are also planting trees at various locations. Vandiyur tank is being spruced up with a park and walking tracks. Further, more amenities and recreation spaces will come up on the Race Course road."



The Thadakai Nachiya waterfalls in Kutladampatti near Vadipatti, which was closed to the public after the access path got damaged owing to a landslide, will be redeveloped soon. District forest officer of Madurai Gurusamy said the work proposal is awaiting sanction. "The forest department is also planning to develop Arittapatti, which was announced as the first biodiversity heritage site in the state, into an eco-tourism spot. This could attract more environment enthusiasts to the district," he added.



Abisheik K, a local resident, has urged the authorities to develop Samamatham and Vandiyur tanks into bird sanctuaries as both receive high migratory bird populations annually.

