Race Course roundabout soon to be renamed ‘I-T Circle’ by Kovai corporation

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the state government to rename the roundabout at Race Course near the I-T Department Headquarters as “I-T Circle.” The roundabout in Ward 63 of the central zone is the connecting point of the West Club Road, East Club Road and the Government Arts College Hostel at the Race Course. As part of the smart city project, the officials have recently finished the construction of a water fountain at the roundabout and various other amenities at the locality as it is a hot spot for fitness enthusiasts from across the city. The facility which is 44 ft in diameter is the largest water fountain in Tamil Nadu. The officials are also planning to convert the dancing water fountain roundabout into a musical fountain, said the sources.

The Income Tax department’s Deputy Commissioner had recently written a letter to the Director of Municipal Administration, requesting CCMC to rename the roundabout as ‘I-T Circle’ as the I-T department’s Coimbatore zonal headquarters, comprising eight districts, is located in the area.Based on the request from the I-T department and direction from the Municipal Administration Director, the CCMC Council passed a resolution a few days ago. Following this, the civic body has sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government to rename the roundabout as ‘I-T Circle’.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said earlier, there was a small misunderstanding where the councillors opposed the name change as they thought the IT department had asked to change the name of the whole Race Course area, but whereas the request was only to rename the roundabout near the head office. “After clearing the confusion, the council passed the resolution. We have now sent the proposal to the government for renaming the roundabout. Only after receiving an official GO (Government Order) for the same, the name will be changed,” he added.

