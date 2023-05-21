Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu working on Japanese model for effective water management

A view of the Puzhal lake in Chennai | file picture

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following their visit to Japan to gain insights into effective flood mitigation strategies and enhance water management capabilities in flood-prone areas, officials of the state Water Resource Department (WRD) are currently working on a comprehensive report. The team of officials left for Japan on May 6 and returned to Chennai on May 17. The trip was organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “During our trip, we visited Tokyo and other cities in Japan to study their water management practices. Despite facing severe water shortage at times due to the growing population, Japan has successfully addressed the issue through government policies and effective legal frameworks. We gained valuable insights from Japan that could be used in Chennai and surrounding areas.”

He said Japan’s primary flood mitigation approach involves pumping water from downstream areas and diverting it to the sea through pipelines. “Additionally, Tokyo has linked river basins, which play a crucial role during the monsoon season,” he said.

Another official said, “Japan has introduced various market-based initiatives such as water tariffs, subsidies, water trading, private sector participation contracts, and special purpose taxes. In contrast, we currently lack water tariff and special purpose taxes in our system.”

The official further said, “Private players and government departments in Japan are involved in selling water at a minimal price to consumers for industrial purposes, particularly to farmers in commercial settings. However, such practices are scarce in India. We provide water free of charge. Additionally, the Japanese government imposes taxes based on water consumption and value-added products. Therefore, if both governments formulate new policies, we can effectively meet future water demands without any difficulties.”

The official said groundwater extraction in Japan is strictly monitored. “While the Tamil Nadu government is also making efforts in this regard, there is room for improvement. JICA has assured Tamil Nadu of providing funds for effective water management,” he said.

WRD has already engaged a private consultant to develop a permanent flood mitigation solution. Similarly, JICA is compiling a report on flood mitigation, incorporating special equipment and state-of-the-art technologies for installing in waterbodies.

