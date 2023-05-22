Two die after drinking liquor at Tasmac bar in TN, autopsy shows cyanide poisoning

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Two fish vendors died after allegedly consuming liquor sold in the black market at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in the East Rampart area of Thanjavur on Sunday. Quoting the post-mortem, the collector said the two died of cyanide poisoning. The bar owner and a worker have been arrested.

According to sources, S Kuppusamy (68) of Padaivetti Amman Koil Street in the East Gate area was a vendor at the temporary fish market. Around 11 am, he headed to the bar near the Tasmac outlet and consumed liquor. He then returned to his shop across the street when he developed a seizure. While Kuppusamy was rushed to TMCH, he has declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, T Vivek (36) of Poomal Ravuthan Koil Street, who was also a fish vendor, bought liquor from the same bar and consumed it. He also swooned and was rushed to TMCH and admitted to the ICU. He, however, died. Both the deceased were served liquor from the same bottle by bar staff, sources said.

Following the deaths, irate fish vendors entered into an altercation with those at the bar. A revenue official who arrived at the spot was also confronted by the mob. A large posse of police personnel was subsequently deployed at the spot.

Meanwhile, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver held inquiries. Thanjavur RDO G Palanivel collected samples of the liquor allegedly sold in the black market in the bar. It may be noted that the operational timings of Tasmac outlets are from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The Thanjavur East police registered a case under Section 174(3) (doubt regarding the cause of death) of the CrPC and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Later, they arrested bar owner Senthil Na Palanivel and Kamaraj, a worker. The bar was also sealed.

Oliver said the chemical analysis of the visceral organs indicates cyanide poisoning. No methyl alcohol residue, however, was found thereby ruling out hooch, he said, adding the police will investigate the cause of cyanide poisoning. Relatives of the deceased refused to receive the bodies. They demanded Rs 20 lakh in compensation for each of the families of the deceased and a government job for one member from each family.

