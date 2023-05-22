Arumanallur residents in TN say irregular bus service affecting livelihoods

KANNIYAKUMARI: The frequent suspension of bus services in Arumanallur and nearby areas has severely affected the livelihoods of residents, including daily-wage labourers here. The TNSTC operates '4C' buses between Arumanallur and Nagercoil, which is around 20 km away. Residents in Chiramadam, Anthirapuram, Gnanam, Chekkadi, Ambulikonam, Veeravanallur, Puliyadi, and others also depend on the '4C' bus to reach their workplaces.
S Murugandran, a daily wage labourer from Arumanallur, said he was working as a contract worker in Nagercoil. "I am disabled and so I fully depended on the bus service to go to work and return. However, this bus has not been plying regularly in the morning for the last two-three months," he added.
The issue has also caused great trouble to several residing in the region, said social worker M Mariya Golda Bai. "As the schools and colleges will reopen soon, the authorities must take steps to operate the bus services regularly," she added. Plumber J Arulraj said not just the morning services, the bus has not been plying in the nighttime too. "We are forced to wait for other buses or sometimes even walk back to the village. We earn paltry wages and can't afford to take auto rides when the bus services get suspended," he said.
When contacted, a TNSTC official denied the allegations and claimed that all the '4C' buses between Nagercoil and Arumanallur are being operated regularly.
