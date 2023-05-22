Home States Tamil Nadu

Chargesheet filed against former TN health minister Vijayabaskar in disproportionate asset case

During the course of the investigation, searches were conducted in 56 places and certain incriminating materials/documents were seized.

Published: 22nd May 2023 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 06:15 PM

Former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: A chargesheet against former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar and his wife V Ramya was filed on Monday before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pudukottai under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in connection with the case of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore. 

The FIR was filed on 17 October 2021. During the course of the investigation, searches were conducted in 56 places and certain incriminating materials/documents were seized.

The investigation disclosed that Dr C Vijayabaskar had acquired assets in the form of bank balances, business investments in Rasi Blue Metal, Rasi Enterprises & V Infrastructure etc., land properties, machinery, ornaments and vehicles in his name and in the name of his wife V Ramya all to the extent of Rs 35.79 crore which are disproportionate to their known sources of income for which they could not account satisfactorily.

After completing the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution has been obtained from the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and a charge sheet was filed on Monday.

