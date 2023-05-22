Home States Tamil Nadu

Daily wage labourer arrested under POCSO and Child Marriage Acts in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old daily wage labourer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

 According to police, the suspect, a resident of a village near Karavali Madhapur in Coimbatore and the victim, who was residing with parents in the neighbouring village, were relatives. On May 15, the suspect allegedly abducted the minor girl and married her in a temple at Karavali Madhapur. Then he started to live with her in a house in his native.

Meanwhile, the district Child Welfare Committee received information about child marriage two days ago.
Based on their alert, Perur All-Women police held an inquiry with the victim girl on Saturday in which they came to know that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect on multiple occasions. 

Following the investigation, he was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Further investigation was on, said police.

