DVAC chargesheets former Tamil Nadu minister KP Anbalagan in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a chargesheet against former Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan and 11 others for the acquisition of assets disproportionate to their income.

Anbalagan, who is the incumbent MLA from Palacode in Dharmapuri district, was the Minister for Higher Education in the AIADMK government between 2016 and 2021.

In a press statement issued by the DVAC, a case was registered last year against Anbalagan and four other members of his family — including his wife A Malliga, sons A Chandramohan and A Sasimohan and one other — for the acquisition of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs 11,32,95,755 which is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

During the investigation, searches were conducted in 58 places and certain incriminating materials were seized. The investigation disclosed that Anbalagan had acquired assets in the form of buildings, bank balances, business investments, landed properties, Machinery, Ornaments and vehicles in his name and the name of his family members.

Further Anbalagan and family members were circulating the ill-gotten gains in the trust by the name Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust to the extent of Rs 45,20,53,363.

The investigation also revealed that Anbalagan was aided by close relatives P Ravisankar, P Saravanan, R Saravanakumar and other close associates including C Manickam, M Malliga and SS Dhanapal.

The chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Dharmapuri after obtaining the necessary sanction for prosecution from Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M Appavu.

The chargesheet has been filed against the AIADMK leader and 11 others including Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 as amended in 2018 and Indian Penal Code 1860.

