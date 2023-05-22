‘Enact law to stop illegal tapping of groundwater’: Farmers to TN govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb illegal extraction, tapping, and pumping of groundwater from riverbeds, as well as regulate industrial usage, farmers in Tamil Nadu have requested the state government to enact legislation for groundwater management.

The move comes after the repeal of the Tamil Nadu Ground Water (Development and Management) Act 2003 on September 14, 2013, owing to practical implementation challenges.

An official from the Water Resource Department (groundwater) said, “In compliance with a directive from the high court, both a high-level committee and a technical committee have been established to formulate a draft act and corresponding rules for the management and development of groundwater.”

The official further revealed that the draft act underwent review by a high-level committee, headed by the chief secretary, on November 25, 2021. Currently, the draft is slated to be made available to the public for comments and feedback.

K Balasubramani, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, expressed concerns that “the illegal practice of extracting water from riverbeds within the Cauvery basin continues, despite it being strictly prohibited”.

He lamented the lack of action by authorities, despite multiple complaints, and highlighted the general public’s lack of knowledge regarding rainwater harvesting. “Many industries currently exploit groundwater for commercial purposes, posing a further challenge to sustainable water management,” he said.

EV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Association, said, “The state has been experiencing inadequate rainfall due to climate change. While people, including farmers, possess knowledge on groundwater extraction, they lack awareness regarding groundwater recharge”. Elankeeran urged the state government to assume responsibility for safeguarding groundwater resources.

A senior official from the WRD explained that obtaining a NOC is mandatory for the extraction and transportation of groundwater by industries and housing infrastructure projects with over six dwelling units, among other specified categories. Approximately 1,600 NOCs have been issued to industries, but many are yet to apply.

Prabhakaran, the chief engineer of the WRD (groundwater), confirmed that “efforts are underway to finalise the proposed draft act. We anticipate its completion within a month”.

