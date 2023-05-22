Madurai Kamaraj University appoints Registrar (I/c) by flouting seniority norms?

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Years after the post of Registrar(I/c) had been lying vacant at the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), Vice Chancellor J Kumar on Sunday announced that M Ramakrishnan has been appointed the post based on his seniority in the varsity's appointment committee. However, this has triggered a whirlwind of debates in the varsity.



While M Ramakrishnan assumed charge on Sunday, J Kumar assured that the registrar vacancy will soon be filled. Earlier, Associate Professor K Sadasivam held the position but the post has been lying vacant for over four years.



A higher official of MKU stated that a syndicate meeting was held on April 24. "In the meeting, one of the syndicate members had suggested that the senior-most professor on the panel must be appointed as the registrar until the vacancy is filled. However, no such resolution was made at the time. Following this, Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department wrote a letter to J Kumar upholding the same suggestion. While there were 19 professors who are senior to Ramakrishnan, he himself cannot help but question the criteria of appointment," he said.



On request of anonymity, a professor from MKU alleged that the appointment criteria are biased and that casteism and favouritism could be two factors behind the decision than the professor's seniority and calibre.

"As per the professed criteria, the senior-most professor in the varsity is Professor B Mayil Vaganan from the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics. Since he belongs to the SC community, he was not considered for the post. Over the years, teaching faculties belonging to the SC community have been denied key posts in the varsity besides social justice while facing challenges. They are also deliberately holding charges against Mayil Vaganan to make him ineligible for the post," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Registrar (I/c) M Ramakrishnan noted that Professor Mayil Vaganan is senior to him, but he was selected purely at the Vice Chancellor's discretion.



Speaking to TNIE, professor Mayil Vaganan said he had expressed his willingness to serve as a Registrar(I/c) to Principal Secretary to The Department of Higher Education K Karthikeyan on May 8 through an e-mail, in which he stated he has been the senior-most professor in the varsity since 2007.

"Following this, I sent the same letter to all the syndicate members on May 12 via mail. I don't understand the reason why I have not been considered for the Registrar(I/c) post. as there are no complaints against me in my service records," he said.



Responding to the issue, J Kumar said that Registrar(I/c) M Ramakrishnan was appointed based on seniority, but as per the appointment committee that was formed during the tenure of Vice Chancellor PP Chellathurai.

"However, the registrar vacancy will be filled very soon. Though Mayil Vaganan is the senior-most professor in the varsity, we heard there are grievance charges held against him in the past. There is no partiality and casteism in this regard. It was I who appointed B Mayil Vaganan as the Director (I/c) of International Affairs and Research," he replied.

