Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK targets DMK regime over 'graft', takes out rally

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's principal opposition AIADMK, led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami took out a rally here on Monday against the DMK regime alleging corruption and over issues such as the recent hooch tragedy.

The AIADMK submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi seeking facilitation of a probe by Central agencies over 'corruption,' Palaniswami told reporters after calling on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan.

Palaniswami, also the Leader of Opposition reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin should resign from his post taking moral responsibility for the deaths of 23 people after consuming 'illicit/fake liquor' in two districts, The arrest of 1,600 persons and filing as many as 2,000 cases within two days following the hooch tragedy demonstrated that the government and police were 'aware' of the trade in illicit and fake liquor, he alleged.

Naming companies allegedly 'owned' by those belonging to the DMK first family and the 'growth' of such firms in the past two years after the ruling party came to power, the AIADMK chief demanded that Central agencies should probe into such matters.

He also referred to the purported 'PTR' audio clips which brought out the allegation of Rs 30,000 crore in the hands of influential people belonging to the 'DMK.

' Palaniswami said the Central agencies should probe all such issues and the Governor has been requested to look into the matter and take steps to facilitate the same.

Large-scale 'corruption' in the functioning of TASMAC bars, irregularities in the tender process for several projects, graft in the mining department, and spending of money of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department contravening rules form part of the memorandum submitted to the Governor, according to Palaniswami.

The state government-owned TN State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) runs retail liquor stores. Bars are functioning on the premises of such shops.

Palaniswami in a sarcastic remark said, under the Dravidian model of governance of the DMK regime which has completed two years in power, corruption was rampant in several departments and his party has submitted a memorandum to Ravi with proof on this matter.

His party has listed a department-wise 'graft' titled 'DMK regime's corruption and irregularities.

The memorandum includes aspects like deterioration in the law and order situation, he said.

Honest officers do not have protection in the DMK regime, he alleged and cited incidents like the recent murder of a Village Administrative Officer in Tuticorin by sand smugglers.

Referring to the hooch tragedy, he blamed the government for not taking swift action to end the scourge of illicit liquor.

If action had been taken two men would not have died after consuming 'fake liquor' in Thanjavur district, he said.

When asked about Thanjavur District Collector's remark that the two men died of cyanide poisoning he answered that cyanide would only cause instantaneous death unlike the present case.

He demanded that the government conduct an autopsy in Puducherry JIPMER hospital to find out the truth behind the matter.

"Both the men died after taking drinks at a bar and such a question (suicide angle) is strange. They are giving wrong information through officers. They do not want the information --that the two men died after consuming fake liquor-- to spread."

The leader of the opposition alleged that 'fake' liquor was being sold in a big way in 'TASMAC bars.' Out of the 6,340 TASMAC shops in the state, only 25 per cent of bars are properly licensed and the rest are all illegal, he alleged.

In such illegal bars, 'fake' liquor was being sold leading to deaths, he claimed.

In the Chennai zone, 97 per cent (891 bars) bars are illegal and only 23 are licensed.

There are in total TASMAC 914 shops in Chennai zone.

"When asked, the government points to a court case. How long will the case be fought? This is an excuse." he said.

Previously, approximately, "Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per month was the revenue to the government from every bar."

However, this revenue to the tune of about Rs 2,000 crore per year now went to the powers that be, he alleged.

Also, the AIADMK leader alleged that alcoholic beverages were being supplied directly to illegal bars, which meant excise duty evasion.

"Now, bars --both legal and illegal-- are open 24x7 unlike the AIADMK regime. All such things have been brought to the notice of Governor Ravi with proof, he said.

Palaniswami showed a video clip on social media and claimed that a TASMAC salesman was 'admitting' that Rs 10 per quarter bottle was being charged over and above the Maximum Retail Price.

Culprits responsible for fixing human feces in an overhead drinking water tank in Vengaivayal village of Pudukottai District have not been nabbed yet.

Listing several crimes and recalling that he spoke on such matters in the Assembly and sought action, he said it fell on deaf ears and no action had been taken by the government.

During the 10-year rule (2011-21) of AIADMK, there have been no deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor, he said and cited a government policy note of this year to bolster his claim.

The AIADMK general secretary hit out at Chief Minister Stalin as 'inept and a puppet CM' and blamed him for not taking appropriate action in connection with illicit liquor.

The rally, taken out from the Little Mount intersection in the heart of the city to the nearby Raj Bhavan witnessed participation of a large number of party workers who raised slogans against the state government.

The rally to protest against the DMK regime led to traffic snarls for about three hours.

Flanked by senior leaders including Dindigul C Srinivasan, K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar and SP Velumani, Palaniswami called on Ravi.

Palaniswami, also the Leader of Opposition reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin should resign from his post taking moral responsibility for the deaths of 23 people after consuming 'illicit/fake liquor' in two districts, The arrest of 1,600 persons and filing as many as 2,000 cases within two days following the hooch tragedy demonstrated that the government and police were 'aware' of the trade in illicit and fake liquor, he alleged. Naming companies allegedly 'owned' by those belonging to the DMK first family and the 'growth' of such firms in the past two years after the ruling party came to power, the AIADMK chief demanded that Central agencies should probe into such matters. He also referred to the purported 'PTR' audio clips which brought out the allegation of Rs 30,000 crore in the hands of influential people belonging to the 'DMK. 