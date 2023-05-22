TNCRW urged Tamil Nadu govt to frame a ‘child budget’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has urged the state government to release a ‘child budget statement’ after the end of the assembly session. Currently, the cash transfer programmes or schemes targeting nutrition, school infrastructure and aid for private homes are not fully addressing the needs of around 29% of the total population of the state, they added.

In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, they said there is a need for separate child budgeting since not all children in the state are on an equal footing.“As called by the chief minister to strive to achieve balanced growth, some need greater attention. Investment in children leads to inclusive and sustainable human development, also as greater social-economic returns for society. Children deserve the best investment for their survival, development, protection and participation which is already committed in the TN State Policy for Children 2021,” said their statement.

The letter also mentioned that many states including neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka have released their child budget. In the same manner, child budget for all departments should be initiated with the guidelines and functions of the child budgeting cell before the next legislative assembly session, they said.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has urged the state government to release a ‘child budget statement’ after the end of the assembly session. Currently, the cash transfer programmes or schemes targeting nutrition, school infrastructure and aid for private homes are not fully addressing the needs of around 29% of the total population of the state, they added. In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, they said there is a need for separate child budgeting since not all children in the state are on an equal footing.“As called by the chief minister to strive to achieve balanced growth, some need greater attention. Investment in children leads to inclusive and sustainable human development, also as greater social-economic returns for society. Children deserve the best investment for their survival, development, protection and participation which is already committed in the TN State Policy for Children 2021,” said their statement. The letter also mentioned that many states including neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka have released their child budget. In the same manner, child budget for all departments should be initiated with the guidelines and functions of the child budgeting cell before the next legislative assembly session, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });