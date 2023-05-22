Home States Tamil Nadu

TNCRW urged Tamil Nadu govt to frame a ‘child budget’

In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, they said there is a need for separate child budgeting since not all children in the state are on an equal footing.

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

budget

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has urged the state government to release a ‘child budget statement’ after the end of the assembly session. Currently, the cash transfer programmes or schemes targeting nutrition, school infrastructure and aid for private homes are not fully addressing the needs of around 29% of the total population of the state, they added.

In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, they said there is a need for separate child budgeting since not all children in the state are on an equal footing.“As called by the chief minister to strive to achieve balanced growth, some need greater attention. Investment in children leads to inclusive and sustainable human development, also as greater social-economic returns for society. Children deserve the best investment for their survival, development, protection and participation which is already committed in the TN State Policy for Children 2021,” said their statement.  

The letter also mentioned that many states including neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka have released their child budget. In the same manner, child budget for all departments should be initiated with the guidelines and functions of the child budgeting cell before the next legislative assembly session, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch assembly session child budget
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp