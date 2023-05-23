Home States Tamil Nadu

40 tribal students go on jungle safari to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The children traveled up to 10 km inside the reserve forest and spotted several animals including spotted deer and gaur.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

For the first time, Tribal students of Yanaipadi settlement taken inside the reserve forest in a jungle safari as part of International day for biological Diversity 2023

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  In a first, 40 children from Yanaipadi tribal settlement at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were taken on a safari , as part of International Day for Biological Diversity 2023, on Monday.

The children traveled up to 10 km inside the reserve forest and spotted several animals including spotted deer and gaur. “The jungle safari is meant for tourists who pay charges. On Monday, it was operated exclusively for tribal children to make them happy on this special day,” said D Venkatesh Field Director of MTR  

This was an initiative of Shekar Kumar Niraj, PCCF and Member secretary of Biodiversity board, who wanted to give credit to the children of Yanaipadi tribal settlement as their parents are involved in various works such as Mahouts and Kavadis of elephants being maintained at Theppakkadu elephant camp apart from Anti Poaching Watchers, forest guards and fire watchers, in MTR.

Out of 105 tribal families in the region, most of them are engaged in clearing invasive species and are skilled in identifying and removing weeds.  “We identified the students with the help of the local school administration. Not only jungle safari, the students were given lessons in bird watching.

We gave them clay and asked them to make wild animal designs. Though most of them were not aware of it, some students made snakes and birds. They were provided with lunch also,” said N Balaji forest range officer Masinagudi forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Day for Biological Diversity 2023 Yanaipadi tribal settlement Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp