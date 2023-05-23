40 tribal students go on jungle safari to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: In a first, 40 children from Yanaipadi tribal settlement at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were taken on a safari , as part of International Day for Biological Diversity 2023, on Monday.

The children traveled up to 10 km inside the reserve forest and spotted several animals including spotted deer and gaur. “The jungle safari is meant for tourists who pay charges. On Monday, it was operated exclusively for tribal children to make them happy on this special day,” said D Venkatesh Field Director of MTR

This was an initiative of Shekar Kumar Niraj, PCCF and Member secretary of Biodiversity board, who wanted to give credit to the children of Yanaipadi tribal settlement as their parents are involved in various works such as Mahouts and Kavadis of elephants being maintained at Theppakkadu elephant camp apart from Anti Poaching Watchers, forest guards and fire watchers, in MTR.

Out of 105 tribal families in the region, most of them are engaged in clearing invasive species and are skilled in identifying and removing weeds. “We identified the students with the help of the local school administration. Not only jungle safari, the students were given lessons in bird watching.

We gave them clay and asked them to make wild animal designs. Though most of them were not aware of it, some students made snakes and birds. They were provided with lunch also,” said N Balaji forest range officer Masinagudi forest.

