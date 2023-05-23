Chennai: 3 Sri Lankans riding bike ram truck while shooting video, die

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three youths from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Gummidipoondi were killed after the motorbike in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Dayalan (19), Charles (21) and John 20. Police said the trio were working as painters in construction sites across Thiruvallur. On Sunday, they were returning home and Charles was driving, said a senior police officer.

At around 9 pm, while they were near Pethikuppam village in Gummidipoondi, they began to record a video. Charles lost control of the bike and hit a truck, said the police. All of them fell on the road. Passersby informed the police and rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Man dies in accident

Chennai: A 37-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly hit his bike near Mappedu. The pillion rider is undergoing treatment, said the police. Mappedu police identified the deceased as Chakrapani of Vaiyavur in Thiruvallur district.

