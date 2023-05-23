Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: 3 Sri Lankans riding bike ram truck while shooting video, die

Three youths from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Gummidipoondi were killed after the motorbike in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Sunday night.

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three youths from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Gummidipoondi were killed after the motorbike in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Dayalan (19), Charles (21) and John 20. Police said the trio were working as painters in construction sites across Thiruvallur. On Sunday, they were returning home and Charles was driving, said a senior police officer. 

At around 9 pm, while they were near Pethikuppam village in Gummidipoondi, they began to record a video. Charles lost control of the bike and hit a truck, said the police. All of them fell on the road. Passersby informed the police and rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Man dies in accident
Chennai: A 37-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly hit his bike near Mappedu. The pillion rider is undergoing treatment, said the police. Mappedu police identified the deceased as Chakrapani of Vaiyavur in Thiruvallur district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp