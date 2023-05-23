Corporation council meeting: Councillors walk out midway

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth criticised the councillors after they started to leave the corporation council meeting midway even before the question hour began. "The council meeting is held once a month, yet few councillors cannot sit in the hall for three hours to discuss public issues. Councillors should sit in the hall throughout the meeting," said Indirani. Councillors alleged that despite raising several issues at the council meeting several months ago, it is yet to be resolved.



The meeting began as usual with the mayor reciting a Thirukural. Then, she announced the various programmes which will be hosted by the city corporation in view of the centenary celebration of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Competitions for school children, medical and financial assistance for corporation workers, creating a human formation of Karunanidhi's face in open ground by front line workers, financial assistance for children of corporation workers, and beautification of Kalaignar statue in Simakkal are some of the initiatives which will be carried out.



Following this, the Mayor approved 41 agendas, which include the green Madurai initiative, which aims to increase the green cover of the district to 33% by planting 50,000 saplings. Through the plastic-free Madurai initiative, the corporation will give `1 for each plastic bottle that is collected by the public. As much as Rs 5 lakh have been allocated for this purpose. Both the initiatives are named after Karunanidhi.



When the question session commenced, zonal chairpersons raised public issues such as drain blockage, vehicle repair, garbage collection, street light, stray animals among others. The mayor promised to take action. A DMK councillor walked out of the hall alleging that the mayor disrespected him by not allowing him to speak first. In response, the mayor said first the zonal chairpersons would speak, followed by opposition party and allied party members. DMK party members are allowed only after them usually as per procedure, she added.

