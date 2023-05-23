Home States Tamil Nadu

Defunct BC hostel converted to Emergency Care Recovery Centre for mentally ill

The Emergency Care and Recovery Centre was sponsored by the National Health Mission in association with an NGO, Banyan.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated an ECRC (Emergency Care Recovery Centre) for mentally ill people at Tiruchendur in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan. The facility was opened after a defunct Backward Class girls hostel was revamped. The state government had given the nod for improving hostels, functioning under backward class welfare department, or convert them for other purposes if it is defunct. The hostel near the bus stand was kept closed for the past three years.
 

The Emergency Care and Recovery Centre was sponsored by the National Health Mission in association with an NGO, Banyan. The infrastructure, doctors, nurses, medicines, and diet will be provided by NHM while the NGO will give funding for four social workers, two psychologists, therapy and rehabilitation, said collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

"The government has opened such facilities at 10 places to take care of  mentally affected people. The dravidian model advocated by CM MK Stalin emphasises that no one is lower or higher to others, and that there is no gender, caste or religious differences. Everyone should form a happy society," Kanimozhi said, thanking the collector for his measures to accomplish the project.  

Geetha Jeevan said the temple cities of Tiruchendur and Rameswaram and tourist sites like Kanniyakumari are home to a high number of mentally ill people, who are left by the people believing Senthil Andavar, the deity of Tiruchendur, will look after them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi ECRC Tiruchendur
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp