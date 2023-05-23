Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’ in another environment battle

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Controversies surrounding Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’ is refusing to settle down as an environmental activist has now sought action against the movie unit for allegedly disturbing the environment in Arittapatti, the state’s first biodiversity heritage site.

Madurai-based A Ravichandran, the activist, on Monday submitted a petition at the district collector’s office in this regard. However, a representative of Sathya Jyothi Films, which is bankrolling Captain Miller, has refuted the allegations, saying they have all required permits to shoot in the area.

Ravichandran, in his petition, said, “Arittapatti is home to many diverse bird and animal species. Noise from their heavy equipment and speakers is frightening the birds here, and that too, during their hatching season. This being the first bio-diversity site in the state, the government should prohibit the shooting of films here. If no action is taken on my petition, I will move the court.”

Responding to the charges, Raj Kumar, a production executive from Sathya Jyothi Films, told TNIE, “We have a safety officer at the shooting site to ensure that all prescribed safety measures are in place. Considering the environmental importance of the area, we are shooting scenes there only during the daytime. Previously, movies such as Thangalaan and ‘Jigarthanda 2’ were also filmed here. But, this kind of opposition is raised only for ‘Captain Miller’. District officials recently visited the shooting spot and verified all permit documents.”

When contacted, Tahsildar of Melur block said an official team had conducted an inspection at the shooting spot. “They possess all required permissions. We have also obtained a written statement stating that they won’t take up any activity that would disturb the environment,” he added.

