Head gets stuck in container, starving dog saved after 10 days

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A stray dog in Cheran Maanagar whose head got stuck in a plastic container 10 days ago was rescued on Monday.  According to sources, the dog had put its head inside the empty jar which was dumped near the road in Kumutham Nagar in Cheran Maanagar and was unable to eat or drink. They said that since it was a round container, there was some space for the dog to breathe.

Residents along with animal rescuers from Planetic Foundation tried to capture the animal with a net but their efforts were in vain.  “I came to know about the dog on Monday. The residents told me that the incident happened around 10 days ago, following which I informed the animal rescuers. A few residents had tried to set the dog free, but they failed as it kept running,” said M Hariharan, a resident of the locality.  
The rescuers finally caught the dog near a water tank in Kumutham Nagar and removed the container from its head, following which the dog ran away. Sources said the dog may have put its head inside the jar, hoping to find some food. The rescuers urged the people not to dispose empty and open containers in the open to avoid such incidents.

