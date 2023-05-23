Hogenakkal aquarium remains shut for five years for maintenance, tourists disappointed

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Five years on, the aquarium in Hogenakkal still remains closed for renovation depriving locals and tourists a glimpse into marine life. A popular tourist destination in the district, Hogenakkal is attracting several thousands of people on weekends.

Tourists opined that a visit to the aquarium would make their trip complete. Locals and traders too aired similar opinion and appealed to the district administration to reopen it at the earliest. Speaking to TNIE, K Mariappan, a resident of Pennagaram said, “The aquarium, which was run by the fisheries department, was closed in 2018 and no efforts have been taken to reopen it. The aquarium had over fifty varieties of fish n display.” “Once renovated, the place could become a major tourist attraction again,” he said.

C Prabhu, a coracle operator from Hogenakkal said, “The aquarium was run by fisheries department and it remained closed during Covid-19 pandemic. It is likely that, due to poor maintenance during the two years that the fish died. There were many varieties of fresh water and salt water fish on display.”

“The fisheries department, the tourism department and Dharmapuri district administration should take efforts to take steps to reopen it and introduce more varieties of fish.” When contacted, officials in the fisheries department said, ‘It was closed for renovation works and remained shut due to Covid 19 lockdown. Only recently we have allotted funds of Rs 16.60 lakh. The renovation will begin in about two to three weeks and completed in a month.”

