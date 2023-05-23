Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement scheme to support sanitary workers in four months: Stalin

Stalin told officials to study why the state, despite its commendable achievements in industries and information technology, is still witnessing such inhumane practices and deaths.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to prevent death of people while cleaning septic tanks and drains, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a high-level meeting with officials at the secretariat on Monday.

Expressing concern over manual scavenging, Stalin said, “While Tamil Nadu has made significant progress in various social and economic sectors, it is disheartening to see workers still engaged to clean septic tanks and their deaths. The government bears responsibility to address this issue and take steps to prevent such incidents.” 

“The state government has introduced Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme, allocating `100 crore to support cleanliness workers in becoming entrepreneurs. I instruct municipal administration officials to fully implement this scheme within the next four months,” he said.  

Stalin told officials to study why the state, despite its commendable achievements in industries and information technology, is still witnessing such inhumane practices and deaths. Engaging workers to clean septic tank and drainage is a disgrace to humanity, he added.

Stalin emphasised the need to replace labourers with machines and mentioned the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on February 20.

Stalin also spoke about complaints registered under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers Act, underscoring the lack of ethical practises and steps needed to eradicate the menace. He also told officials to formulate guidelines to create more awareness among people in this regard. Ministers KN Nehru and I Periyasamy, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radha Krishnan were present.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp