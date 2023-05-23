Implement scheme to support sanitary workers in four months: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent death of people while cleaning septic tanks and drains, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a high-level meeting with officials at the secretariat on Monday.

Expressing concern over manual scavenging, Stalin said, “While Tamil Nadu has made significant progress in various social and economic sectors, it is disheartening to see workers still engaged to clean septic tanks and their deaths. The government bears responsibility to address this issue and take steps to prevent such incidents.”

“The state government has introduced Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme, allocating `100 crore to support cleanliness workers in becoming entrepreneurs. I instruct municipal administration officials to fully implement this scheme within the next four months,” he said.

Stalin told officials to study why the state, despite its commendable achievements in industries and information technology, is still witnessing such inhumane practices and deaths. Engaging workers to clean septic tank and drainage is a disgrace to humanity, he added.

Stalin emphasised the need to replace labourers with machines and mentioned the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on February 20.

Stalin also spoke about complaints registered under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers Act, underscoring the lack of ethical practises and steps needed to eradicate the menace. He also told officials to formulate guidelines to create more awareness among people in this regard. Ministers KN Nehru and I Periyasamy, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radha Krishnan were present.



