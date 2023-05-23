In a first, 2 women cops appointed to handle sniffer dogs in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first for the state, two women police constables were appointed as sniffer dog handlers by Coimbatore city police on Monday. Sources in the police department said the two constables are currently undergoing training and will start taking the dogs to crime scene after six months.

Kavipriya and Bhavani said they love pets and expressed willingness to join the dog squad during their training period. `Kavipriya of Chellam Nagar extension in Tiruppur city, completed B Sc in Physics, B Ed, BA (Hindi) and diploma in human resources and enrolled as constable. She completed training at the Police Recruits School (PRS) in Coimbatore and was posted in Coimbatore city armed reserve police.

Bhavani from Theni district joined the police force in 2022 after completing training and was appointed in Coimbatore city armed reserve police. She has completed her BA (English literature) and a B PEd (Bachelor of Physical Education).

They are currently receving training in detective dog squad and dog training centre located on the city police commissioner’s office premises. Kavipriya will handle Wilma, who is an expert in crime scene work, while Bhavani will handle Madhana, who is an expert in sniffing out narcotic substances.

According to sources, although the dog squad usually uses German shepherd and Labrador breeds, for the first time it has brought an Belgian shepherd. The eight-month old puppy is undergoing training.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said, “This is the first time in the state women personnel are appointed in the dog squad.

We plan to ensure gender equality in some conventional positions where women have not been appointed so far. Three women police personnel have been appointed in the strike force and we plan to induct women in other special units like bomb detection and disposal squad soon.”

