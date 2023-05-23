Karunanidhi’s birth centenary to be year-long govt fete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed officials to organise a year-long celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of M Karunanidhi, at a preparatory meeting held at the secretariat on Monday. He also advised officials to ensure that each month’s celebration is centred around a specific concept and connects with the general public.

Stalin lauded the achievements of the former CM, who implemented numerous welfare schemes for the state’s progress and the well-being of its people. He highlighted Karunanidhi’s influential role as a kingmaker in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Recognizing the foundational principles of Karunanidhi’s government, Stalin emphasised the significance of service based on social reformation, development and samadharma. “Under his administration, the state witnessed remarkable progress across all sectors.” Stalin also listed notable achievements, such as obtaining classical language status for Tamil, providing free electricity to farmers, waiving Rs 7,000 crore in cooperative bank loans and establishing institutions like SIPCOT, SIDCO, TN Slum Clearance Board, TWAD and the Chennai Metro rail service. Outlining the vision for the birth centenary celebration, Stalin stated, “These celebrations should not only be a means of honouring his legacy but also an opportunity to showcase his contributions to the welfare of the people.”

Giving specific instructions on the celebrations, Stalin said it should be organised around various concepts each month, ensuring active participation from universities, colleges, students, women, government employees and beneficiaries. He emphasised the importance of making the celebrations inclusive and engaging for the general public, rather than being limited to government-centric events.



