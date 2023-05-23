Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrant worker found charred to death in Erode  

Published: 23rd May 2023

The deceased, Nikkhil from Assam

By Express News Service

ERODE:  A 23-year-old migrant worker was found charred to death in room at his work spot on Monday. The deceased, A Nikkhil from Sonitpur in Assam, was working in a private company at Tahsildar Thottam in Karungalpalayam and stayed on the premises. Police said, “Nikkhil joined the factory one and a half months ago.

On Monday, he did not come to work and the factory supervisor inquired about this. His co-workers found his charred body in his room.” “Except for one leg, Nikkhil’s body was completely charred. It could not be immediately determined whether he committed suicide or was murdered,” a police officer said.

