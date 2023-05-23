Home States Tamil Nadu

Ministry’s song contest ‘gives priority to Hindi’, draws criticism

Suresh Kumar, a college student, said, “It is a good initiative, but I don’t understand why we have to submit a version in Hindi.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration for Hindi language imposition row. (Express)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The Tiruchy corporation has been trying to popularise the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) recently-announced theme song competition for its ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ (RRR) initiative to improve the cleanliness of cities. But residents are not enthused, as the MoHUA has mentioned that entries in regional language be accompanied by a Hindi translation.

The website (https://innovateindia.mygov.in/rrr-theme-song-contest/) says,” The composition should primarily be in Hindi. However, you may even express yourself in English or any regional language, but it should be accompanied by a Hindi translation/dubbed version.”

Suresh Kumar, a college student, said, “It is a good initiative, but I don’t understand why we have to submit a version in Hindi. It is also difficult to translate a theme song to Hindi. If the jury members cannot assess a work submitted in regional language, they should seek the help of translators.”

The three best entries would be given a cash prize of Rs 51,000 each and the winning entry will be used as the theme song. Several residents are of the opinion that the MoHUA is coming up with initiatives without consulting all stakeholders.

“This is a kind of Hindi imposition on non-Hindi speakers. We want the MoHUA to consult all stakeholders before coming up with such competitions. In my view, local bodies are trying to participate in these competitions to ensure sufficient points for the cleanliness survey,” said R Krishnaswamy, a resident.
Since only MoHUA has the right to amend or cancel the competition, senior officials of the local body said they would raise the matter with the ministry. Entries for this competition can be made till June 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reduce Reuse Recycle Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp