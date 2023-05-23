Home States Tamil Nadu

New collectors take charge in Erode, Tiruppur

Raja Gopal Sunkara and T Christuraj took charge as new Collectors of Erode and Tiruppur districts respectively on Monday

Published: 23rd May 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Raja Gopal Sunkara and T Christuraj took charge as new Collectors of Erode and Tiruppur districts respectively on Monday.  Sunkara has replaced H Krishnan Unni, while Christuraj replaces Dr S Vineeth.

Addressing the media, Raja Gopal Sunkara, who is the 35th Collector of Erode, said he was happy to serve in the land of Thanthai Periyar, adding that he would focus on fulfilling basic needs of people and work for the development of industry. Public can air grievances at 0424 2260211 or through WhatsApp on 9791788852.

An officer from the 2015 batch, Raja Gopal Sunkara started working in Tamil Nadu in September 2015 as training officer. He has served in various positions, including Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation and Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Christuraj is a native of Chennai and completed his master’s in Mathematics from Loyola College in 1999. He joined Tamil Nadu government service as Assistant Collector, (training) in Nagapattinam in 2005.  He has worked in several positions, including RDO in Coimbatore and Commissioner of Salem Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp