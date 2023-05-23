New collectors take charge in Erode, Tiruppur

By Express News Service

ERODE: Raja Gopal Sunkara and T Christuraj took charge as new Collectors of Erode and Tiruppur districts respectively on Monday. Sunkara has replaced H Krishnan Unni, while Christuraj replaces Dr S Vineeth.

Addressing the media, Raja Gopal Sunkara, who is the 35th Collector of Erode, said he was happy to serve in the land of Thanthai Periyar, adding that he would focus on fulfilling basic needs of people and work for the development of industry. Public can air grievances at 0424 2260211 or through WhatsApp on 9791788852.

An officer from the 2015 batch, Raja Gopal Sunkara started working in Tamil Nadu in September 2015 as training officer. He has served in various positions, including Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation and Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Christuraj is a native of Chennai and completed his master’s in Mathematics from Loyola College in 1999. He joined Tamil Nadu government service as Assistant Collector, (training) in Nagapattinam in 2005. He has worked in several positions, including RDO in Coimbatore and Commissioner of Salem Corporation.

