Nurses upset over ‘12-pregnant women’ monthly target

The nurses allegedly have to compulsorily enlist 12 new pregnancy cases and 12 delivery cases from each 10,000 city population cluster every month.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Stating that the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Madurai, has been forcing them to achieve “irrational” weekly targets with regard to enlisting pregnant women in respective Urban Primary Health Centres, the Urban Health Nurses (UHN) in the city said they have decided to bring the matter to the notice of Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon. 

“If our grievances are not addressed, we will stage a demonstration at DDHS office on June 2,” said President of City Nurses Association M Panjavarnam. The nurses allegedly have to compulsorily enlist 12 new pregnancy cases and 12 delivery cases from each 10,000 city population cluster every month. One of the nurses said in every Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), four UHNs will be assigned this task and one Sector Health Nurse (SHN) will be posted to supervise them.

“On top of this monthly target, they are forcing us to meet the weekly targets. This has added undue pressure to our work. Owing to this, one SHN and two UHNs resigned recently. If we fail to achieve the target, memos are sent to the UPHC. Also, those SHNs who can’t meet the target get questioned by the DDHS during the weekly review meetings,” she added.

Madurai DDHS P Kumara Gurubaran said they were pushing the nurses on a weekly basis only to ensure that they achieve their monthly target. Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said  explanation was sought only from those nurses who did not achieve the target numbers. 

