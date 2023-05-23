Sans traffic signal, crossroad near Aristo junction spells danger for commuters

Palanivel Rajan C By

TIRUCHY: Commuters on the crossroad near the Tiruchy railway station narrate a tale of harrowing rides as the crossroad - a place of intersection for three major roads - due to absence of traffic lights on the crossroad. The crossroad is where the road from the railway junction, the road from Chennai National Highway and the one from the Aristo roundabout intersects.

The absence of traffic signals coupled with the high footfall, particularly due to the flow of vehicles from Dindigul, has spelled inconvenience and threat to commuters. M Murgesan, a commuter who recently met with an accident while commuting through the junction, said, "The uncontrolled intersection spells trouble and confusion for commuters. It is chaotic to manoeuvre through the junction.

The vehicle movement is unpredictable due to the lack of regulation. The presence of traffic police officers is not enough. Traffic signals and barricades should be put in place to regulate the vehicle movement." A traffic police officer said, "Regulating traffic on the crossroad is challenging considering its narrow width and the location.

Setting up a traffic signal on the crossroad could have repercussions since it would then increase footfall on the railway bridge which is only metres away." North Traffic Assistant Commissioner B Joseph Nixon said, "We shelved the plan to install traffic signal on the crossroad since the Aristo bridge is yet to be completely opened. Only then will we be able to obtain the accurate data of vehicle footfall."

