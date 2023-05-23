Home States Tamil Nadu

Sans traffic signal, crossroad near Aristo junction spells danger for commuters

The absence of traffic signals coupled with the high footfall, particularly due to the flow of vehicles from Dindigul, has spelled inconvenience and threat to commuters.

Published: 23rd May 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles moving uncontrollably due to the absence of traffic signal at the junction near Aristo bridge in Tiruchy| M K Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Commuters on the crossroad near the Tiruchy railway station narrate a tale of harrowing rides as the crossroad - a place of intersection for three major roads - due to absence of traffic lights on the crossroad. The crossroad is where the road from the railway junction, the road from Chennai National Highway and the one from the Aristo roundabout intersects.

The absence of traffic signals coupled with the high footfall, particularly due to the flow of vehicles from Dindigul, has spelled inconvenience and threat to commuters. M Murgesan, a commuter who recently met with an accident while commuting through the junction, said, "The uncontrolled intersection spells trouble and confusion for commuters. It is chaotic to manoeuvre through the junction.

The vehicle movement is unpredictable due to the lack of regulation. The presence of traffic police officers is not enough. Traffic signals and barricades should be put in place to regulate the vehicle movement." A traffic police officer said, "Regulating traffic on the crossroad is challenging considering its narrow width and the location.

Setting up a traffic signal on the crossroad could have repercussions since it would then increase footfall on the railway bridge which is only metres away." North Traffic Assistant Commissioner B Joseph Nixon said, "We shelved the plan to install traffic signal on the crossroad since the Aristo bridge is yet to be completely opened. Only then will we be able to obtain the accurate data of vehicle footfall."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aristo junction
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp