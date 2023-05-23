Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan boat detained for poaching in Gulf of Mannar 

The ICG vessel Vajra, which was patrolling in the Gulf of Mannar "apprehended a Sri Lankan fishing boat along with 5 crew for poaching in Indian waters," the Coast Guard said.

The Gulf of Mannar is the first marine biosphere in Asia.

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan fishing boat with a crew of five was detained for poaching in Indian waters, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.

"The boat was apprehended for violating the Maritime Zones of India Act (MZI), 1981, and handed over to Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu police today morning for further investigation," an official release here said.

Meanwhile, in Thoothukudi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials detained a Gujarat-based fishing boat on suspicion that it could have links with drug smugglers.

According to a source, the boat, which was coming from Kochi, developed a snag while crossing Kanyakumari.

The vessel along with the crew of six was detained when it arrived at Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi.

The action follows the confiscation of 2,525 kg of crystal methamphetamine from a ship sailing off Kochi last week. 

