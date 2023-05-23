Home States Tamil Nadu

Swiggy staff’s strike leaves customers high and dry

The striking Swiggy employees near Saravana Bhavan at Valasaravakkam in Chennai on Monday | YLS Manasa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Demanding revision in wages and incentives, a section of employees of Swiggy’s food 
delivery unit initiated an indefinite strike on Monday. S Ramakrishna, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Food and Other Goods Delivery Employees Association, told TNIE Swiggy had cut short employee benefits, including delivery charges, incentives, and petrol allowances. 

“Additionally, the company is imposing penalties on employees for delayed deliveries, disregarding their grievances. The employees started their strike after serving a proper notice to the company and the labour department,” he said.

Speaking about the state government’s support to the employees, Ramakrishna said the labour welfare department had established a three-member committee, led by a joint commissioner, to address the employees’ grievances. 

“Efforts are under way to ensure social security of the food delivery employees,” he added. Ramakrishna emphasised that they would not resume taking orders until Swiggy shows willingness to meet their demands.

In Vellore also, the executives have launched a strike, and are protesting on a rotational basis in front of the collectorate. The strike has had a direct impact on customers, who encountered challenges in placing orders. One customer, with the username @Suraj96844850, posted a message stating, “None of the shop is available on the site. I don’t know what is wrong with Swiggy. No delivery partner available.”

Another regular Swiggy customer, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Small restaurants are now not available on the app, and the delivery charges have increased. Though I am ready to pay the extra amount, the delivery time has exceeded the usual duration.” Attempts were made by TNIE to contact one of Swiggy’s fleet managers to get a response, but the calls went unanswered.

(With inputs from Vellore)

