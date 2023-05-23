Teachers should not hold on to comfort posting: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said teachers should work to serve the needy students, and should not hold on to “personally-comfortable” posting.

Refusing to accept the prayer of a government school teacher to stay the order related to his transfer, Justice CV Karthikeyan, said, “The object of working as a teacher is to impart knowledge and skills to the needy students and not to hold on to his own comfort posting.”

The petitioner should also realise that he should set an example to the students and should not question each and every administrative order, the judge stressed. The observations were made recently while dismissing a petition by K Singaravelu, geography teacher of government girls higher secondary school, Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

He filed the petition against an order of the chief education officer to transfer him from the school, where he has been serving since 2012, as it was found the school has surplus teacher strength. The judge said if there are other schools where his services are required, he should be all the more willing to voluntarily accept such transfer.

He was directed to appear for the transfer counselling as a first step. He cannot apprehend that a particular order would be passed during the counselling. “In such a view of the matter, I am not inclined to grant any relief,” the judge said in the order.

