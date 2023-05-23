Home States Tamil Nadu

TN BJP alleges corruption in implementing Central schemes in the state

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government in the state was indulging in corruption in Central government schemes.

Annamalai said that the roof of the VOC stadium in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, built under the Central government's Smart City project at a cost of Rs 14 crore, collapsed after half an hour of rain.

He also said that the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare had inspected the VOC stadium before its inauguration in August 2022 and had expressed satisfaction with the construction.

Annamalai alleged that even though the tenders were floated for the project during the period of the previous regime, the bulk of the work was done after the new government came to power in 2021.

The BJP leader said that the roof of the building collapsed only 8 months after use and called for stringent action against the corrupt officials and state ministers responsible for implementing the schemes.

