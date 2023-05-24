Home States Tamil Nadu

125th Ooty flower show concludes, 1.2 lakh people visited this year

The show commenced on May 19 and five and half lakh flower plants of 325 varieties, have been kept on display.

Published: 24th May 2023 05:59 AM

During the five days, 1,22,708 people visited the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), as compared to 1,01,936 people who visited last year.

By Express News Service
NILGIRIS: Tourism minister K Ramachandran handed over 35 rolling trophies and 427 prizes, including 85 special prizes to individuals and teams who created the flower garden on the last day of the 125th Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty on Tuesday.
The minister handed over the prestigious Chief Minister Rolling Cup for “The Garden of The Year” to Jansi Kishore of Thalaiyatimund and the Governor of Tamil Nadu Ever Rolling Gold cup for “The Bloom of the Show” (Geranium) to The Commandant, DSSC Wellington, in presence of Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith.
“During the five days, 1,22,708 people visited the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), as compared to 1,01,936 people who visited last year. Steps have been taken to improve basic facilities at tourist spots, and roads leading to Udhagamandalam have also been widened. Not only in Nilgiris, but C M Stalin is also focusing on improving various tourist spots across the state,” said the minister.
The show commenced on May 19 and five and half lakh flower plants of 325 varieties, have been kept on display. A giant sculpture of the national bird peacock, about 40 feet wide and 18 feet high, which was made using 80,000 Carnation flowers, were among the attractions in the show.
