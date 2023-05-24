Home States Tamil Nadu

30 years on, end in sight to Tamil Nadu man’s exile for intercaste marriage?

Claiming that no one from the village came forward to help the family cremate his father’s body, he said he is worried now as his mother’s health is failing.

Published: 24th May 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding, intercaste marriage

Used for representational purposes.(Express Illustration)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: After 30 years of being virtually excommunicated by his village for marrying a woman from a different caste, K Palanichamy might finally be able to return to his family home. Following a complaint from the 56-year-old on encroachment of his late father’s property, police and revenue officials have agreed to help.

Palanichamy, who belongs to the Konar community, resides in Koombur in Vedasandur. He hails from Palaya Marampatti in the same area but was forced to leave after he married a woman from the Chettiyar community, although both castes fall under the Backward Class category.

In 2017, when his father died, the villagers refused to let him perform the final rites as the eldest son, he said. “Although I lodged a complaint at the Koombur police station, the cops put me off. The villagers made me offer an unconditional apology and I had to fall at the feet of the village elders,” he told TNIE.

Recently, he learned that a neighbour had encroached on his land and built a toilet. He again approached the police, who directed him to the District Principal Sessions Court. “Over 30 years ago, I married a woman while working in Hyderabad, but even now influential villagers do not include me in the village. I have several relatives residing there but none invite us to family functions citing the village rules. Influential persons have refused to accept the customary tax for the community deity from me since my father died,” he lamented.

Claiming that no one from the village came forward to help the family cremate his father’s body, he said he is worried now as his mother’s health is failing. He said he had lodged a complaint at the Koombur station about his family being excommunicated and for the customary tax for the deity to be collected from him. “I have even petitioned the CM’s cell in vain,” he said.

After TNIE asked Dindigal SP V Baskaran about the matter, he sent personnel to meet Palanichamy on Monday. Baskaran said Palaichamy had given a complaint at the Koombur police station on Tuesday and assured that action would be taken. Vedasandur tahsildar Vijayalakshmi said she had received a petition from Palanichamy and would form a peace committee to solve the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
intercaste marriage Tamil Nadu man
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp