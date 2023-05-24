4 additional judges appointed to Madras High Court sworn in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four new additional judges appointed to the Madras High Court were sworn in at an induction ceremony on the court premises on Tuesday. Acting Chief Justice T Raja administered the oath of office to R Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, C Kumarappan and K Rajasekhar.

All four are elevated from the judiciary belonging to the 2011 batch of district judges. With the appointment of the new judges, who will hold office for a term of two years, the strength of the charted High Court has risen to 64 (out of which 48 are permanent judges) against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Welcoming the new judges, Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram said their induction would “protect and strengthen the customs of the Madras Bar and reinforce them by applying established principles of law and precedence when necessary.”In their reply address, the newly appointed judges recalled all those who have helped in the progression of their careers.

