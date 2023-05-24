Home States Tamil Nadu

70 years on, Sarayakadai Street in Tiruchy 'brews' trouble for residents

It's a decent locality but almost every resident’s life is burdened by the name.

Published: 24th May 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor, Alcohol

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several hundred kilometres away from the districts of Villupuram and Chengalpattu, which have grabbed eyeballs following the recent spurious liquor tragedies, reside around 50 families in the Lalgudi municipality of Tiruchy district who have to put up with the prospect of being branded liquor brewers almost every other day – all because their locality is named 'Sarayakadai Street' (liquor shop street).

‘Sarayakadai Street’ falls under
Ward 20 of Lalgudi Municipality
in Tiruchy district | Express

While several attempts have been made over the past seven decades or so to change the name, residents of the locality under Ward 20 of Lalgudi Municipality said official area records and their identity documents continue to bear the address as 'Sarayakadai Street’.

V Maruthanayaga (67), a resident, said, "I am told that before my time there used to be a 'kallu kadai' in the locality and hence the name. But from my childhood till date there have been no liquor shops here. Yet, when outsiders ask for our street name they immediately ask whether we brew liquor. Due to the street’s name, some families aren’t able to marry off their children without facing hassle as prospective partners rethink when they hear of our street name. It's a decent locality but almost every resident’s life is burdened by the name."

Ex-ward councillor N Raja Karthikeyan said, "When children are asked for their address in school, things turn unpleasant for them. I made several attempts, including introducing a resolution to change the locality’s name, during my tenure but no action has been taken by the municipality."

N Veerasekaran of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, who raised the issue with several players, said, "Sometime ago an alternate name, 'L M Ramasami Pillai Street' was given and a board bearing it was there in the street, but the locality name has not been changed officially. The municipality should take action considering the mental agony that residents go through." When contacted, Lalgudi Municipality Commissioner V Kumar told TNIE, "If the people want the street name to be changed, it can be done. I'll consult with the elected municipality representatives on it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spurious liquor tragedies Sarayakadai Street
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp