Anaemia screening for adolescents underway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched an anaemia screening programme for adolescents at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet on Tuesday. The government will organise 25,000 camps across the state under the programme to screen school and college students.

According to officials, the students will be tested for haemoglobin level, height, weight and BMI. They will also provide dental and ENT screening. Speaking at the programme, the minister said the health department has identified 1.20 crore adolescent boys and girls (10-19 years). In Tamil Nadu, 52.9% of girls and 24.6% of boys are anaemic, he further said.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, if they are found to be anaemic, they will be given iron tablets, and follow-up treatment will be provided. They will be followed up by the village health nurse or urban health nurse till their haemoglobin level increases.

Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said in Chennai around 4.6 lakh beneficiaries have been identified. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R Priya and other officials also participated in the event.

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched an anaemia screening programme for adolescents at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet on Tuesday. The government will organise 25,000 camps across the state under the programme to screen school and college students. According to officials, the students will be tested for haemoglobin level, height, weight and BMI. They will also provide dental and ENT screening. Speaking at the programme, the minister said the health department has identified 1.20 crore adolescent boys and girls (10-19 years). In Tamil Nadu, 52.9% of girls and 24.6% of boys are anaemic, he further said. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, if they are found to be anaemic, they will be given iron tablets, and follow-up treatment will be provided. They will be followed up by the village health nurse or urban health nurse till their haemoglobin level increases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said in Chennai around 4.6 lakh beneficiaries have been identified. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R Priya and other officials also participated in the event.