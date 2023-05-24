Chennai mutt’s elephant ‘trafficked’ to Kerala, probe on

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Throwing the spotlight once again on illegalities associated with the upkeep of temple and private elephants in the state, a young tusker of a mutt in Chennai was allegedly ‘trafficked’ to a religious institution in Thrissur, Kerala. The elephant’s name has been changed and attempts are being made to change its ownership. The state forest department has ordered an inquiry to trace and bring back the elephant.

As per the official records accessed by TNIE, the Ahobila Mutt in Tambaram in the year 2015 obtained transit permit from the then Chief Wildlife Warden to send 19-year-old male elephant Malolan to Manuswami Mutt in Thrissur in Kerala for “care and maintenance”. The permit lapsed on January 28, 2020 but the jumbo never returned to the state.

State wildlife board member Antony Clement Rubin raised the illegality with the forest department in October last year, sending a formal communication. Based on his letter, a notice was issued to Ahobila Mutt by the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy in December last year.

In the notice, the PCCF instructed the mutt to get back the elephant from Kerala, “Otherwise legal action will be initiated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” it reads. As the mutt didn’t respond till March this year, the PCCF directed the Chennai Conservator of Forests K Geethanjali to take appropriate action and submit a report. However, no action was taken so far. Meanwhile, TNIE learnt Thrissur Mutt has changed the elephant’s name as Lakshmi Narayanan, and is preparing paperwork to obtain an ownership certificate from the Kerala forest department.

Section 40(2) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 prohibits the acquisition, possession and transfer of a captive elephant without the written permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden of the state. The Act makes an exception of live elephants being “inherited” to people, wherein the owner has 90 days to declare this “inheritance” to the forest department. This clause is often misused by elephant owners involved in illegal trafficking and exploitation of elephants.

A senior member of Ahobila Mutt, EV Desikan, claimed the elephant was “gifted” to Thrissur mutt keeping the welfare of the animal in mind. “Yes, initially the animal was sent for care and maintenance for 5 years. In between, it was decided to give him as a gift, since Thrissur mutt was well equipped to take care of the elephant. The decision was informed to the forest department, which raised no objection then. We have replied to the forest department’s notice.”

G Sreeja of Thrissur’s Manuswami Mutt said Malolan had a troubled past in Tambaram mutt, where he killed a kavadi. “So, they sent the elephant to our mutt in Thrissur. His name was changed to Lakshmi Narayanan and is well taken care of. He is in the company of two other male elephants in the mutt.”

The PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy categorically said no one can “gift” an elephant as per law, and denied getting a reply from the Ahobila mutt. In most of such cases, the elephant is sold for commercial gains.

“Ahobila Mutt acquired the elephant in 2014 and gave it away in 2015. Why? We gave transit permit only for care and maintenance for five years. The department was never informed about gifting. The gift deed, if any, is null and void. We will trace the animal and check on his health condition. If needed, we will seize the animal. Appropriate action will be initiated against the mutt,” he said, adding Thrissur mutt cannot change the name of the elephant and claim ownership.

