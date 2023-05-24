Contractor told to repair VOC stadium roof at his own expense

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A day after a portion of the tensile roofing of Palayamkottai VOC stadium collapsed, the Tirunelveli municipal corporation asked its contractor to carry out repair works on the roof at his own expense. In a communication to media persons on Tuesday, the corporation also said that corporation Commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy has issued a notice to the contractor demanding an explanation about the roof collapse.



"The chief engineer of the municipal administration and a technical expert from the Anna University have conducted an inspection at the stadium and they will submit their report to the corporation," the civic body said. Sources said sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption also paid a visit to the stadium. Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries led by the party's district secretary Thachai Ganesaraja petitioned the commissioner urging him to initiate legal proceedings against the contractor and take departmental action against the corporation engineers.



"The works for the modernised VOC stadium under Smart City Scheme began in March 2021. Two months after this, the DMK government came to power and took control of the construction work. The tensile roofing work was carried out during the present government's tenure and they failed to check the quality of the construction materials and stability of the roof," alleged Ganesaraja in his petition.



In a tweet, BJP State President K Annamalai alleged that the DMK government had indulged in irregularities in the works of Smart City and Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. Meanwhile, in a statement, CPM district Secretary K Sriram demanded the state government to also check the stability of Palayamkottai and Junction bus stands, which were constructed under the Smart City Scheme.

TIRUNELVELI: A day after a portion of the tensile roofing of Palayamkottai VOC stadium collapsed, the Tirunelveli municipal corporation asked its contractor to carry out repair works on the roof at his own expense. In a communication to media persons on Tuesday, the corporation also said that corporation Commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy has issued a notice to the contractor demanding an explanation about the roof collapse."The chief engineer of the municipal administration and a technical expert from the Anna University have conducted an inspection at the stadium and they will submit their report to the corporation," the civic body said. Sources said sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption also paid a visit to the stadium. Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries led by the party's district secretary Thachai Ganesaraja petitioned the commissioner urging him to initiate legal proceedings against the contractor and take departmental action against the corporation engineers."The works for the modernised VOC stadium under Smart City Scheme began in March 2021. Two months after this, the DMK government came to power and took control of the construction work. The tensile roofing work was carried out during the present government's tenure and they failed to check the quality of the construction materials and stability of the roof," alleged Ganesaraja in his petition.In a tweet, BJP State President K Annamalai alleged that the DMK government had indulged in irregularities in the works of Smart City and Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. Meanwhile, in a statement, CPM district Secretary K Sriram demanded the state government to also check the stability of Palayamkottai and Junction bus stands, which were constructed under the Smart City Scheme.