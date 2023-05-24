Home States Tamil Nadu

Decades-long wait ends, 100 Narikuravars in Mayiladuthurai receive ST certificate

Around 300 people are yet to get their certificates, and have urged the authorities to distribute them soon.

Published: 24th May 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Collector AP Mahabharathi distributing community certificate to Narikuravar tribals in Pallavarayanpettai on Tuesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Around a hundred Narikuravar tribals from the Pallavarayanpettai area of the district received scheduled tribe (ST) community certificates on Tuesday, marking an end to a decades-long struggle. District Collector AP Mahabharathi distributed the certificates at an event in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential School, Pallavarayanpettai on Tuesday.

S Ramba, a 25-year-old mathematics graduate from Pallavarayanpettai said, "Despite graduating, many of us were unable to get government jobs reserved for scheduled tribes since we did not have ST certificates. We can now pursue higher studies, avail scholarships and also get government jobs under reservation." There are around 73 Narikuravar families consisting of around 450 people living in Pallavarayanpettai.

Earlier, no one had community certificates. Later on, those who pursued education managed to get Most Backward Caste (MBC) certificates as Narikuravars were designated earlier as MBC. Around 70 had received MBC certificates until recently. Being tribals, the Narikuravar tribals had been demanding scheduled tribe (ST) certificates to avail of government benefits. Ramba's elder sister Meena became the colony's first graduate around five years ago. Since then, many have pursued higher education and graduated.

However, government benefits for the ST community proved elusive. District Collector AP Mahabharathi said, "The beneficiaries should use the certificates efficiently to pursue education, get jobs and avail of other government benefits. They should encourage the upcoming generation to aim even higher. The youths should try to become entrepreneurs." Around 300 people are yet to get their certificates, and have urged the authorities to distribute them soon.

