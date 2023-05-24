DMK, alliance partners to Boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a strong display of dissent, the DMK and its alliance partners, including VCK and CPI, have announced their decision to boycott the forthcoming inauguration of the new parliament building.

The event, scheduled for May 28, has drawn condemnation from the opposition coalition, who expressed their disapproval of what they perceive as anti-democratic actions by the BJP-led union government.

Furthermore, they argue that the building's inauguration should be carried out by President Droupadi Murmu, rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK's parliament party leader and former union minister TR Baalu told TNIE, "We received the invitation only through a telephone message. We (DMK) have decided to boycott the event to demonstrate our protest against the anti-democratic activities of the union government."

Baalu also emphasized that the building's inauguration should be entrusted to President Droupadi Murmu, echoing the sentiments of other opposition parties.

CPI's parliamentary party leader, Binoy Viswam, expressed the party's stance on the inauguration via a tweet, saying, "How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines @rastrapathibhvn of India and link itself with the memory of Savarkar? Those who cherish the values of parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from the majoritarian adventurism."

Similarly, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan issued a press statement confirming their party's decision to boycott the inauguration, stating, "The party has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building without inviting the President, who is the chairman of both houses of parliament."

The stance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is yet to be finalized, as the decision will be made by the All India committee and announced shortly, according to CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan.

