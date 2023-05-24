Hooch deaths: 416 people held from May 13 to 21: Villupuram collector

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A total of 416 cases have been registered from May 13 to May 21 in connection with the hooch tragedy, district collector C Palani said at a meeting held for the elimination of hooch and spreading awareness, here on Tuesday.

About 80 people belonging to Ekkiarkuppam village in Marakkanam were affected by the illicit liquor and admitted to hospitals. Fourteen people from Marakkanam had died, official sources said. Palani said 416 cases have been registered and 309 men and 107 women have been arrested.

Besides, 592 litres of counterfeit liquor, a total of 2,302 litres of Puducherry liquor, 353 litres of toddy, 6,28,530 litres of IMFL and 1,15,280 litres of liquor obtained from Tasmac for sale without permission have been seized, official sources said.

“Complaints are being received that government liquor shops in Villupuram district are selling liquor beyond the permitted hours, and that individuals are buying in large quantities from Tasmac outlets and selling them at high prices round the clock. The district Tasmac manager has been told not to sell beyond the permitted quantity to any individual, to find out the details of shops that sell more to an individual, take strict disciplinary action against salesmen and supervisors of such shops, and install CCTV cameras in all shops,” Palani said.

People can report counterfeit liquor, drugs and other-state liquor in their villages by contacting 90424 69405 on WhatsApp and at the Tamil Nadu government’s toll-free number 10581.

