Industrialist & Thakkar of Meenakshi temple Karumuttu Kannan passes away at 70

Sources said his efforts helped the temple in receiving national-level awards for cleanliness.

Published: 24th May 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Udhayanidi Stalin paying respects to Karumuttu Kannan at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday

Sports Minister Udhayanidi Stalin paying respects to Karumuttu Kannan at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Thakkar of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan passed away owing to ill-health at his house in Kochadai in the early hours on Tuesday. He was 70. A well-known industrialist in Madurai, Kannan was president of Thiagarajar Colleges and member of the high-level advisory committee to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022. He was  honoured with “Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award” by the state government for his service in education and society.

Kannan had served as Thakkar of the Meenakshi temple for more than 18 years. During his tenure, he had brought in several developments and also conducted various festivals, including Kumbabishekam, in a grand manner.  Sources said his efforts helped the temple in receiving national-level awards for cleanliness. Owing to poor health, Kannan could not attend this year’s Chithirai festival. Kannan’s last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

In a release, Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled Kannan’s death, recalling his contribution to industries, education and development and renovation works in temples. Stalin also recalled his family’s long association with Kannan since the days of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. Governor RN Ravi also condoled Kannan’s demise in a release.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Congress Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, former union minister Su Thirunavukkarasar, expelled  AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have also extended their condolences.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Commercial Taxes Minister Moorthy, MP Kanimozhi and MDMK leader Vaiko went to Kannan’s residence and paid respects to him.
People have been visiting his house in large numbers, paying respects to him. In a tweet, Thiaga Rajan recalled the last meeting he had with Kannan on Friday.

“My last words to him were, ‘I’ll come back to see you very soon.’ To my great sorrow, he has left us before I was able to keep my commitment. All victory and defeat in life are temporary, with the exception of mortality. In his case, the loss is not just to his family and the many institutions he built and ran so ably; it is to our entire society and country.”   

Speaking to TNIE, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, “I am deeply saddened. To me, he was more than a trusted colleague. He was a dear and loyal friend, who was a deep thinker and always there with his wise counsel. Kannan had a rare prescience and sharp business acumen. Above all, he was a man with tremendous social conscience who gave so much to society. Thiagarajar College is a testament to that as is his invaluable contribution to Meenakshi temple. He bore his responsibilities with grace, dignity, and a sense of purpose.”

