Kanimozhi doles out free umbrellas to beat the heat

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A few pedestrians in the city were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when a swanky car stopped near them and the windows rolled down. From inside, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi greeted them and gifted them umbrellas to beat the scorching heat. The parliamentarian also makes it a point to advise the public to refrain from venturing outside during the noon hours when the streets are blistering hot.



With the onset of the summer, various political parties have opened roadside shandies across the district to provide watermelon slices, buttermilk, and water free of cost to the public. Kanimozhi also has opened several such shandies in all six constituencies. Going the extra mile, she has also been distributing free umbrellas to the people.



Party sources said Kanimozhi plans to distribute at least 10,000 umbrellas in the district consisting of Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Vilathikulam, and Kovilpatti assembly segments. One of her close aides told TNIE that the MP had also stocked some umbrellas in her vehicle for distribution to pedestrians. DMK members headed by former Thoothukudi Mayor R Kasthuri Thangam distributed the umbrellas at Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

THOOTHUKUDI: A few pedestrians in the city were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when a swanky car stopped near them and the windows rolled down. From inside, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi greeted them and gifted them umbrellas to beat the scorching heat. The parliamentarian also makes it a point to advise the public to refrain from venturing outside during the noon hours when the streets are blistering hot.With the onset of the summer, various political parties have opened roadside shandies across the district to provide watermelon slices, buttermilk, and water free of cost to the public. Kanimozhi also has opened several such shandies in all six constituencies. Going the extra mile, she has also been distributing free umbrellas to the people.Party sources said Kanimozhi plans to distribute at least 10,000 umbrellas in the district consisting of Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Vilathikulam, and Kovilpatti assembly segments. One of her close aides told TNIE that the MP had also stocked some umbrellas in her vehicle for distribution to pedestrians. DMK members headed by former Thoothukudi Mayor R Kasthuri Thangam distributed the umbrellas at Thoothukudi on Tuesday.