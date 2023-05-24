Kanimozhi launches work for combined drinking water project worth Rs 515.72 crore

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi laid the foundation stone for a combined drinking water project at Mapilaiyoorani, which is expected to supply drinking water to five lakh people living in four unions, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD). The scheme work is estimated to cost `515.72 crores. Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geeth Jeevan, fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.



According to district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, 16 MLD of water from the Thamirabarani river bed at Agaram village will be fetched in order to extend supply to 363 residential areas falling in six unions -- Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Pudur, and Vilathikulam-- within three assembly constituencies in the district. Over 1 lakh house service connections will be provided and this is expected to benefit at least five lakh people, he said.



The collector also urged Kanimozhi to take steps to devise another combined drinking water scheme for Sathankulam, Tiruchendur, and Udangudi unions, as the residents there too, have been petitioning him regarding water scarcity.



After inaugurating the project, the MP thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for implementing the scheme. "Though the project is estimated to be completed in 18 months, the contractor has agreed to finish the project in just 12 months. In addition to the construction of 62 tanks and 40 sumps, the project comprises components to renovate existing overhead tanks. Further, I appeal to all departments concerned to expedite work with regard to this project," she added.



Geetha Jeevan, on the occasion, said the project is likely to be opened for public use by October next year. "The previous AIADMK government only laid pipes and failed to create any water sources. But, the DMK government has created water sources as per requirements in addition to arranging the necessary infrastructure," she said. Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan, district panchayat president A Brammasakthi, Mapilaiyoorani panchayat president Saravanakumar, TWAD Chief Engineer Ragupathy, Tahsildar Prabakaran, and other officials were present during the inauguration.

