Karaikal to get its first govt medical college and hospital

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Karaikal is set to get its first government medical college and hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 850 crore. The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), which has been appointed as the consultant on the project, recently presented the layout of the project to a team led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and a model has been selected. The NBCC will now prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit it to the government, which will then be forwarded to the Centre for approval and funds, official sources said.

The facility will be equipped with 650 beds and a student intake of 150. It has been initiated under the One District, One Medical College scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, added the official source. PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan, Secretary to Government (Health) C Udayakumar, District Collector E Vallavan, Director of health department Dr G Sriramulu, Chief Engineer (PWD) V Sathyamurthy, and medical officers were present.

New dialysis unit established at IGMCRI

Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated a new dialysis unit at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI). It comprises seven machines and is equipped with power back up. The unit was funded by the health department and the CSR initiative of pharma company Solara, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, chemical manufacturing company Chemfab Alkalis Limited, and Inox Air Products Limited, a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, an official release said. The college has recruited nephrologist and trained nurses, Director of IGMCRI Dr C Udhayshankar said.

A few years ago, a faulty dialysis unit at the college had led to the death of a patient, who was undergoing dialysis, due to power outage. That unit has since been discarded. The new unit is capable of providing dialysis to 14 patients in two shifts free of charge. Efforts are on to establish seven more machines through CSR initiative, the Director added.

Speaker R Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C Djeacoumar, K S P Ramesh, MLA and Health Secretary C Udaya Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare G Sriramulu, and IGMCRI Director attended the inaugural event.

