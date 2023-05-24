SETC, train ticket demand at an all-time high

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The demand for train and government bus tickets this summer has surpassed the number witnessed during festive seasons like Pongal and Deepavali. All TNSTC and SETC buses operating from the Koyambedu CMBT bus terminus have been running at full capacity for the last fortnight. The surge in ticket demand is attributed to the 50 to 100% increase in fare for omni buses on highly demanded routes.

Official sources said on an average, 10,000 tickets are reserved for SETC buses a day. The figure rises to 16,000 during weekends and festivals. “Over the past 10 days, nearly 36,000 tickets have been booked for SETC buses throughout the state. All the 450 services of SETC buses operated from CMBT are fully reserved for the next few days,” said a senior official of SETC.

He further said on weekends and ‘muhurtham’ days, the CMBT has been accommodating 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh commuters, exceeding the capacity of TNSTC and SETC buses, which can carry 1.2 lakh commuters. “To cater to the extra demand, we are deploying special buses,” said the official. On Sunday late evening, a group of commuters staged a protest at the CMBT terminus, demanding unreserved buses to Tiruchy and Madurai.

An official explained that in addition to the regular 2,400 services from CMBT, 200 special buses were operated by Villupuram and Kumbakonam corporations on Sunday evening. “Special buses were also scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The increase in unreserved commuters was unexpected,” added the official.

Meanwhile, omni buses have hiked fare by 50 to 100 % for buses running from Chennai to Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thiruchendur, and other destinations. The demand for tickets to hill stations and other tourist spots has also witnessed a surge.

K Samraj from Kolathur, who booked tickets at the CMBT reservation counter, said the fare for a Chennai-Tiruchendur trip on SETC buses was `650, whereas it cost Rs 2,000 on omni buses. All classes of berths in trains to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram from Chennai have been booked up to June 10.

To clear the extra rush, southern railway has announced that 244 trips of 50 special trains will be operated in Tambaram - Tirunelveli, Tambaram - Sengottai/Nagercoil, Chennai - Kanniyakumari, Chennai - Velankanni and other routes.A senior transport official said, “Necessary instructions have been issued to operate special buses from CMBT until June 15 during weekends.”

CHENNAI: The demand for train and government bus tickets this summer has surpassed the number witnessed during festive seasons like Pongal and Deepavali. All TNSTC and SETC buses operating from the Koyambedu CMBT bus terminus have been running at full capacity for the last fortnight. The surge in ticket demand is attributed to the 50 to 100% increase in fare for omni buses on highly demanded routes. Official sources said on an average, 10,000 tickets are reserved for SETC buses a day. The figure rises to 16,000 during weekends and festivals. “Over the past 10 days, nearly 36,000 tickets have been booked for SETC buses throughout the state. All the 450 services of SETC buses operated from CMBT are fully reserved for the next few days,” said a senior official of SETC. He further said on weekends and ‘muhurtham’ days, the CMBT has been accommodating 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh commuters, exceeding the capacity of TNSTC and SETC buses, which can carry 1.2 lakh commuters. “To cater to the extra demand, we are deploying special buses,” said the official. On Sunday late evening, a group of commuters staged a protest at the CMBT terminus, demanding unreserved buses to Tiruchy and Madurai. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An official explained that in addition to the regular 2,400 services from CMBT, 200 special buses were operated by Villupuram and Kumbakonam corporations on Sunday evening. “Special buses were also scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The increase in unreserved commuters was unexpected,” added the official. Meanwhile, omni buses have hiked fare by 50 to 100 % for buses running from Chennai to Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thiruchendur, and other destinations. The demand for tickets to hill stations and other tourist spots has also witnessed a surge. K Samraj from Kolathur, who booked tickets at the CMBT reservation counter, said the fare for a Chennai-Tiruchendur trip on SETC buses was `650, whereas it cost Rs 2,000 on omni buses. All classes of berths in trains to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram from Chennai have been booked up to June 10. To clear the extra rush, southern railway has announced that 244 trips of 50 special trains will be operated in Tambaram - Tirunelveli, Tambaram - Sengottai/Nagercoil, Chennai - Kanniyakumari, Chennai - Velankanni and other routes.A senior transport official said, “Necessary instructions have been issued to operate special buses from CMBT until June 15 during weekends.”