Stalin to meet investors in Singapore today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reached Singapore on Tuesday, the first leg of his nine-day tour to that country and Japan to attract investments and invite investors to the Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024. In Singapore, the CM was received by Periasamy Kumaran, high commissioner of India to Singapore, and industries minister TRB Rajaa, who had arrived ahead of him.

On Tuesday evening, Stalin participated in a cultural programme organised by Tamil organisations in Singapore. He was joined by Singapore Minister for Home and Law K Shanmugam. On Wednesday, Stalin is scheduled to attend an investors’ conference, and MoUs with Singaporean firms will be signed in his presence.

The CM is being accompanied on the tour by his wife, Durga Stalin, chief secretary V Irai Anbu, industries minister Rajaa and industries secretary S Krishnan, aside from officials from Guidance TN, SIPCOT, FameTN, TN Startup and Innovation Mission and TN Skill Development Corporation.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, the CM said that, during his visit to Dubai last year, six companies had signed MoUs for investments of Rs 6,100 crore that would ensure job opportunities for 15,000 people. Of them, two firms have started work in the state. The LuLu Group has made investments in Coimbatore and is identifying land in Chennai.

Since the DMK came to power, he said investments to the tune of Rs 2.95 lakh crore had been confirmed through 226 MoUs. These investments would ensure job opportunities for 4.12 lakh people.

