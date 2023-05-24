Stalin woos Singapore investors, pitches TN as favourble investment destination

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today held discussions with the heads of major financial and industrial institutions in Singapore. Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend an investors meeting wherein renowned firms of Singapore will be taking part.

The Chief Minister is on a two-nation official tour of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu and invite investors for a business conclave scheduled here next January.

The CEOs of these firms expressed their interest in investing in Tamil Nadu. On the occasion, the chief minister personally invited them to the Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024 in Chennai.

“Had discussion and productive engagement with the heads of major financial and industrial institutions from Singapore. The talks with Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek, Kim Yin Wong of Sembcorp and Sanjeev Dasgupta of CapitaLand reaffirmed the long-standing relations between Tamil Nadu and Singapore. They expressed their keen interest in investing in Tamil Nadu and partner us in our journey towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy,” the chief minister tweeted.

Stalin also said the officials from Tamil Nadu and the CEOs of the firms in Singapore explored the possibilities of expanding the existing investments in renewable energy, industrial parks and logistics to new areas like food processing and fishing. “Looking forward to building and continuing further upon the historical and mutually beneficial partnership between Tamil Nadu and Singapore,” he added.

During his discussions with Temasek CEO, the chief minister said Tamil Nadu is growing fast as a key state in renewable energy resources in the South Asian countries.

Thanking Temasek for already investing in the windmill industry, the chief minister requested the firm to strengthen the already installed windmill resources besides establishing new windmill projects along coastal areas.

Besides, Stalin also requested Temasek to invest in Startup companies since the state government is encouraging Startups by young entrepreneurs.

Interacting with the CEO of CapitaLand, the chief minister referred to the Singapore Science Park designed by this firm and said since the Tamil Nadu government is keen on creating such infrastructure facilities in the state and requested CapitaLand to invest in such projects in Tamil Nadu besides providing technical knowhow for such ventures.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Industries Secretary S Krishnan, and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government were present during the talks.

