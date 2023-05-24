Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu says 108 pacts from January ’22 to April ’23 generated 1.9 lakh jobs 

Hackathons have been conducted in partnership with IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras to infuse creativity and innovation in engineering students.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 1.94 lakh jobs were generated and investment worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore realised after the Tamil Nadu government, through its Guidance Bureau, signed 108 MoU with various companies from January 2022 to April 2023, according to the state commissioner of employment and training. During 2021-2022, a total of 4,79,613 companies were registered in the state with 36,63,938 employees. This has a steady growth in 2022-23 with 7,33,296 registered companies and 47,14,148 employees.

Under the skill development programme ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has given training to 1,01,152 candidates through short-term skill training in more than 30 sectors and apex skill development centres in sectors like health, logistics and BFSI in 2022-2023. Through the skill registry, 160,000 have been exposed to industries for hiring, a release said.

Under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, a total of 4,94,258 students of engineering colleges and 8,11,338 students of arts and science colleges are trained in technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning internet of things, cloud computing, industry 4.0, cyber security, big data analytics, virtual reality, smart energy grid, etc to provide gainful employment in corporations like Siemens, Dassault, Autodesk, Cisco and IBM.

Hackathons have been conducted in partnership with IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras to infuse creativity and innovation in engineering students. Out of 1,15,682 final-year students, a total of 61,900 have got placed so far in 2022-23.

From June 2021 to May 2023, District Employment and Career Guidance Centres conducted 1,183 micro-job fairs and 101 mega-job fairs. A total of 25,880 private establishments from sectors like automobiles, banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, construction and IT/ITES participated. A total of 7,74,086 job seekers in total participated, of whom 1,46,468 obtained placement, the release said.

