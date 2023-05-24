Tamil Nadu shuffles ministers in charge of certain districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state has shuffled certain ministers who are in charge of specific districts to coordinate welfare schemes, expedite projects and monitor their implementation in association with monitoring officers and collectors.

On October 19, 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin appointed his cabinet colleagues as in charge of 14 specific districts to monitor welfare schemes, and undertake emergency works during natural calamities. Now, changes have been made and hereafter 16 districts will have a minister as in-charge.

According to the G.O., Minister R Gandhi, hitherto in charge of Krishnagiri district, will function as in-charge of Tiruvallur district. Minister R Sakkarapani, who is in charge of the Tiruvarur district, will hereafter function as in charge of the Krishnagiri district. Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, who was in charge of the districts Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, will be in charge of the Mayiladuthurai district alone. Minister S Regupathy has been appointed as in charge of Nagapattinam district.

