Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu shuffles ministers in charge of certain districts

According to the G.O., Minister R Gandhi, hitherto in charge of Krishnagiri district, will function as in-charge of Tiruvallur district. 

Published: 24th May 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state has shuffled certain ministers who are in charge of specific districts to coordinate welfare schemes, expedite projects and monitor their implementation in association with monitoring officers and collectors.  

On October 19, 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin appointed his cabinet colleagues as in charge of 14 specific districts to monitor welfare schemes, and undertake emergency works during natural calamities.  Now, changes have been made and hereafter 16 districts will have a minister as in-charge.

According to the G.O., Minister R Gandhi, hitherto in charge of Krishnagiri district, will function as in-charge of Tiruvallur district. Minister R Sakkarapani, who is in charge of the Tiruvarur district, will hereafter function as in charge of the Krishnagiri district. Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, who was in charge of the districts Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, will be in charge of the Mayiladuthurai district alone. Minister S Regupathy has been appointed as in charge of Nagapattinam district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Ministers
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp